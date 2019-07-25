Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Raised Its Position by $20.21 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 163,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,471 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.51 million, down from 800,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.53. About 1.05M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 566,871 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 24.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 291 shares. Citizens Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,024 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi accumulated 123,925 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 333,646 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Liberty Management Inc accumulated 23,049 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fred Alger Management reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 5,729 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Fiduciary holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,519 shares. Chatham Cap Group holds 1.7% or 86,875 shares. Highbridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Company owns 31,201 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested in 3,500 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 14,635 shares to 165,647 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 18,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Scream for ice cream: Here are Yelp’s top places for ice cream in Maricopa County – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero, Darling plan $1.1B upgrade of renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) CEO Randall Stuewe on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 60,538 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Great Lakes Lc holds 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 14,511 shares. Nfc Invests stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Connable Office Inc holds 0.08% or 18,975 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Teton Advisors accumulated 0.17% or 78,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 251,023 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp stated it has 491,754 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc stated it has 307,129 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 263,900 shares. Overbrook Management reported 12.48% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Bb&T Corporation holds 223,267 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 125,671 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.