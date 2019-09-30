Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Celanese (CE) by $802,500 as Share Price Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 45,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 91,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 608,258 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 40,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 268,172 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 627,056 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 253 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0.18% or 72,877 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Marsico Cap Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 135,000 shares. Boys Arnold & Company Inc owns 0.13% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10,754 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.56% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Arrow holds 0.95% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 51,589 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 162,000 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2,960 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 1.29% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 23,555 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag Sponsored Adr Isin (NYSE:SAP) by 26,951 shares to 30,951 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59 million for 25.15 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Services Lc accumulated 3,722 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 2,618 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Corporation has 44 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 1.04% or 394,194 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 105,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 2,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Americas invested in 0.32% or 39,210 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 2,223 shares. Zacks Investment Management invested in 0.21% or 94,280 shares. Comm National Bank has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 10,770 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 23,258 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 6,147 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.02% or 480 shares.