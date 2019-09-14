Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Holding by $479,995; Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $77.12 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 68,773 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 74,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Bitmain Announces Two New Miner Models, Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Insures Deposits with $125 Million Policy, Catalonia Reveals Blockchain ID System – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bakkt secures regulatory approval to roll out Bitcoin futures – Business Insider” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 24.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.56M for 67.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “How Uber Got Lost – The New York Times” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “Ride Sharing Adds to the Crush of Traffic at Airports – The New York Times” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Elizabeth Warren Wants Wells Fargo to Explain Fees on Closed Accounts – The New York Times” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

