Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Position; As Assurant Com (AIZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 18,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 433,050 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, up from 78,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 2.07 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34,150 shares to 1,040 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,000 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,500 were reported by Shufro Rose & Com Limited Liability. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma reported 12,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il holds 1.62 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 834 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Tru holds 190,165 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Ltd Ca stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tru Com Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 11,358 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc owns 87,335 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 1,345 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 0.04% or 9,813 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 97,306 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “CryptoCorner: Bitmain Announces Two New Miner Models, Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Insures Deposits with $125 Million Policy, Catalonia Reveals Blockchain ID System – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Momentum Technical Trade Idea On Intercontinental Exchange – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 8,400 shares to 8,340 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.