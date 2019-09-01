Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Fil LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $54.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Ibm Corp. (IBM) Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 711,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.39M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Savings Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Elm Advsr Ltd Liability has 6,702 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech accumulated 20,000 shares. Sabal Trust owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,976 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Doliver Advsrs LP reported 1,456 shares. Hgk Asset reported 51,779 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 433,909 shares. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Edge Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 964 are held by Ckw Financial Gp. Portland Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.24% or 5.81 million shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 35,067 shares.

