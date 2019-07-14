Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Holding; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Stake in Pcm (PCMI) as Stock Price Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 91,384 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 6,056 shares as the company's stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 70,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.70M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – ICE ANNOUNCES TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China's first crude oil futures

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

