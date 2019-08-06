Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) Stake Has Upped by Thomas White International Ltd

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 47,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 524,951 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, up from 476,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 6.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 1.30 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.2% or 48,652 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 0.22% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cap International Ltd Ca reported 17,546 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 499,362 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 6,205 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Country Trust National Bank owns 2,000 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 694 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mufg Americas invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amp Cap Invsts invested in 0.17% or 394,438 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 815,549 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc owns 54,288 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. 238 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associates. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ssi invested in 4,615 shares.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) by 13,498 shares to 98,255 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY) by 27,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,289 shares, and cut its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY).

