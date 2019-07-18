Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Boosted Its Position by $5.04 Million as Shares Rose; Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Value Rose While Timpani Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 1,496 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 31,606 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites by 19,499 shares to 107,366 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.82 million for 36.19 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

