Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) (ICE) Stock Rose While Citigroup Trimmed Its Holding by $790,500; As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Andra Ap-Fonden Has Decreased Its Stake by $441,600

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) (ICE) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 66,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 1.30M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 96,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.48 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 226,080 shares to 311,080 shares, valued at $56.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 133,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59M for 25.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gradient Investments has 17,303 shares. Westpac Banking reported 161,607 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 303,826 shares. Cornerstone invested in 1,419 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 12,044 shares. Cantillon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 4.58 million shares. Associated Banc holds 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 5,730 shares. 29,374 were reported by Bb&T. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 210 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 0.64% stake. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 8,727 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ci has 0.15% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 554,723 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.11% or 40,420 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 31,177 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 616,184 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,598 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Synovus Financial has 871 shares. 12,936 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Cleararc Incorporated reported 4,245 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 19,480 shares. 316 are held by San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 239,261 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 211,563 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.77 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,200 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.