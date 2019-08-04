Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Valuation Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Stake; Viad (VVI) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 64,043 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 13,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.49M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.64 million shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.27 million for 10.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares has 288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 9,117 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 249 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,482 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0% or 69,100 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. Lpl Ltd Co reported 8,769 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm accumulated 37,918 shares. Pnc Fin Group accumulated 10,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 19,819 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 39,173 shares. Yorktown Management Research Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 579 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Us invested in 0.08% or 129,187 shares.

