Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to pay $0.28 on Sep 30, 2019; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Sentiment Is 0.86

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ICE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s current price of $91.44 translates into 0.30% yield. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.12 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 22 sold and reduced stakes in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.65 million shares, up from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 43,372 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $256.54 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 26.94 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for 150,537 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.17 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 66,216 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 465,089 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. The company has market cap of $51.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. It has a 25.88 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.40% below currents $91.44 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9400 target in Friday, July 5 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating.