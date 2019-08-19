Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to pay $0.28 on Sep 30, 2019; Noble PLC Has 0.83 Sentiment

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ICE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s current price of $91.67 translates into 0.30% yield. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $303.97 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

The stock increased 19.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 5.40 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NE) has declined 61.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/04/2018 – Singapore court blocks Noble Group from holding shareholders meeting on Monday -lawyer; 20/03/2018 – Noble’s Founder Richard Elman Leaves Company; 16/04/2018 – Goldilocks Holds a 8.1% Stake in Noble; 26/03/2018 – NOBLE NAMES WAYNE ROBERT AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – AD HOC GROUP REITERATES SUPPORT FOR NOBLE GROUP BOARD; 23/04/2018 – SGX SAYS IT REMAINS IN `ACTIVE ENGAGEMENT’ WITH NOBLE GROUP; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY SUBJECT TO NORMAL WORKING CAPITAL SWINGS TO SUPPORT BUSINESS THROUGH RAMP-UP PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group Says Can Continue as a Going Concern, Based on Legal Advice; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – BOARD ADVISED THAT IT WOULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO SUCCESSFULLY WIND UP COMPANY

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25's average target is -2.64% below currents $91.67 stock price.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. The company has market cap of $51.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. It has a 25.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

