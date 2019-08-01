Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Rose While Credit Agricole S A Boosted Holding; Murphy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Bank Of America (BAC) by $453,654

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 21,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 48,652 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 26,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.37M shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 58.68M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,006 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 18,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,614 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM) by 3,845 shares to 46,398 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 4,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,576 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU).