Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Rose While Capital International Decreased Its Stake by $304,000; Logmein (LOGM) Stock Value Declined While Strategic Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $411,669

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 567,715 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,465 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 29,100 shares to 89,400 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 167,905 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 695,895 shares. Franklin holds 4.45M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 280,015 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 44,899 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital Commerce reported 1.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited reported 40,301 shares stake. 845,743 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & invested in 541,482 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 7,975 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 32,576 are held by Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stralem And holds 3.11% or 89,135 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “NYSE Owner Buys Crypto Custodian in Latest Push to Offer Bitcoin – Fortune” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “NYSE operatorâ€™s crypto project Bakkt brings in $182M – TechCrunch” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE to form new company for digital assets – Reuters” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Intercontinental Exchange – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 21.99 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Widens Bold360 Offering to Aid Customer Experience – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMeIn Takes Aim at Cloud Identity with New LastPass Business Lineup – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoom files to go public with a profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.