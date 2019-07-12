Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Market Value Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.70 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,551 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.50 million, up from 2,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,191 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.