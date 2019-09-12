Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $422,875; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $341,445 as Stock Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 23,295 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 19,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 3.49 million shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 4,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 75,435 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 80,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,409 shares to 88,698 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,744 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% or 21,559 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.51% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 212,122 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors accumulated 15,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 4.48 million shares. First Amer Comml Bank has invested 0.35% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Paloma Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 22,900 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc invested in 0.04% or 14,924 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 75,407 shares. James Investment Rech owns 78,943 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 54,446 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Iowa Bank stated it has 0.56% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boltwood Mngmt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 23,555 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 1.81% or 69,174 shares. Ballentine Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,176 shares. Guardian Trust has 997,729 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. First Republic Management owns 166,105 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com reported 9,587 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. House Limited Liability Com owns 174,755 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd holds 2,900 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cetera Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 109,651 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Lc owns 11,328 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $509.51M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

