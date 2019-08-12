Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Decreased Its Holding by $312,892 as Share Price Rose; Wayfair (W) Stock Declined While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Stake by $308,728

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 12,976 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 17,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 1.81M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 2,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 7,440 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 9,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 1.80M shares traded or 23.64% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 235 shares. Moreover, Winslow Mngmt Llc has 1.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.66 million shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,409 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 5,212 shares. Ariel Lc holds 0.13% or 133,868 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.19% or 16,702 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.28 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.23% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Signature Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 1.97% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 79,031 shares. 10,727 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of The West. Menta Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 6,200 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 10,198 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,319 shares to 280,867 shares, valued at $51.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 43,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 0.42% or 3.12M shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 123,238 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 9,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil has invested 0.43% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 1.19M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Spruce House Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 20.46% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 14 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc reported 0.29% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Global Endowment Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.13% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 153,612 shares. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 220,445 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 18,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. 10,084 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 15,488 shares to 64,066 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,045 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity.