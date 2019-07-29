Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Price Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Raised Its Holding; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Navistar Intl New (NAV) by $435,200 as Stock Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 87.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,899 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 23,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 1.83 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,746 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 45,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 257,258 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS STICKING TO 16.9% NAVISTAR STAKE FOR NOW; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 16/04/2018 – Volkswagen Unit Considering Full Takeover of Truck Maker Navistar — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The lnternational® MV™ Series; 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, INC. TO DESIGN AND DEVELOP A CLASS 8 TRUCK COMPRISED OF A COMPOSITE TRACTOR AND FRAME RAILS; 19/04/2018 – Navistar Announces Raymond Miller Appointed to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebita Between $700 Million and $750 Millio; 16/04/2018 – VW Trucks Mulls Raising Navistar Stake, Forcing Offer for Entire Company; 16/04/2018 – Navistar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,050 shares to 21,589 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,626 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset stated it has 92,758 shares. Stanley Capital Management Limited Co reported 229,959 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,244 shares stake. Shelton Management stated it has 742 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 141 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 210 shares. Bancorporation has 27,993 shares. Community Inv Com holds 0.89% or 94,395 shares. 7,770 are owned by Nbt Commercial Bank N A. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.03% or 35,644 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 48,700 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 142,571 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 35,790 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,437 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 556,852 shares or 6.85% of its portfolio.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 76,128 shares to 11,155 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 27,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,282 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:ALXN).