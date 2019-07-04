Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co; First Financial Has Trimmed Its First Financial (THFF) Stake by $532,980 as Stock Value Declined

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 3,256 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST)

