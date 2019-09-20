Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Cut Its Holding; As Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rho Capital Partners Decreased Position by $6.30 Million

Rho Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rho Capital Partners Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.26M, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rho Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 67,293 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.35; 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS – SYSTEM SALES GREW $96.8 MLN TO $755.9 MLN FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 14.7%; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 43c

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 11,358 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976.11M, down from 12,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 652,359 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.01% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). 483 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 10,101 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 32,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company reported 12,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 175 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company accumulated 329,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Horrell Capital Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 200 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Architects reported 200 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 446,353 shares. 2,765 are held by Ameritas Prns.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $516.69M for 25.39 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.