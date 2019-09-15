Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Asset Management Group Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Increased by $814,580

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 277,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.18M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 2.07M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 32,800 shares to 75,500 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 24.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 33.73 million shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc reported 639,703 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0.08% or 5,295 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 189,511 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 50,944 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Aperio Gp Lc owns 334,427 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 33,236 shares. 2,875 are owned by Savant Cap Llc. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 88,370 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 13,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Ltd has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 43.08 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 36,380 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP holds 1.06 million shares.