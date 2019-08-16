Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Capital World Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $40.22 Million; Disney (DIS) Stake Held by Fayerweather Charles

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 529,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 17.73M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 billion, down from 18.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 1.35 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halcyon Ptnrs LP reported 3.6% stake. Marathon Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,876 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Co invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Co invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horrell Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46 shares. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,123 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 37,214 shares. Ami Mngmt invested in 31,776 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Fincl Ser Gp Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,212 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt reported 0.48% stake. Alpha Windward holds 2,844 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 101,746 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 316,795 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,082 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 336,000 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $138.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH).