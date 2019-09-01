Intercontinen (ICE) Stake Increased by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holding Has Upped by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinen (ICE) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 4.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 12.80 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.65 million, up from 7.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

