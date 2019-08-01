Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Market Valuation Declined While Great Point Partners Raised Position; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake by $648,252 as Market Valuation Declined

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 90,211 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 9,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 88,398 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 98,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 2.42M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brown Advisory holds 198,489 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.7% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14,966 shares. Headinvest holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,756 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 90,700 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.31% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Llc owns 81,055 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,755 shares. 720,971 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.11% or 131,617 shares. Iowa National Bank owns 3,730 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc has 7.37 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $35.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Css Ltd Llc Il accumulated 60 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 96,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs owns 3,283 shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Pinnacle Limited holds 0.36% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 142,188 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 9,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 227 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 28,914 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 300 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Private Cap Advisors stated it has 0.26% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).