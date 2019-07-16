Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.50 N/A -10.75 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.63 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.58% and an $161.13 average target price. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 89.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.9%. Comparatively, 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.