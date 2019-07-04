Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 13.35 N/A -10.75 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 87 56.38 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.51 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

The upside potential is 97.97% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $159.29. On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -6.53% and its consensus target price is $95.79. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 177.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.