Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

As Biotechnology companies, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 9.56 N/A -10.75 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.87, with potential upside of 149.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.