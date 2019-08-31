Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 150.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $161.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 68.5%. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.