Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.57 N/A -10.75 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $161.13, while its potential upside is 131.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 2.5% respectively. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.