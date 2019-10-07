Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.71 25.81M -10.75 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,356,511.13% -615.8% -60.3% Orgenesis Inc. 291,175,664.57% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $116, while its potential upside is 86.41%. On the other hand, Orgenesis Inc.’s potential upside is 144.90% and its average price target is $9. The results provided earlier shows that Orgenesis Inc. appears more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.