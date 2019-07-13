Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.57 N/A -10.75 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.79 N/A 3.61 9.39

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.87 which is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

$159.29 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 128.50%. Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $75.75 consensus target price and a 124.64% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Nektar Therapeutics has 3.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.