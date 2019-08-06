Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93 9.92 N/A -10.75 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 33.66 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $160.2, while its potential upside is 167.98%. Moderna Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 227.33% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has weaker performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

