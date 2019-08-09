Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 10.96 N/A -10.75 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $160.2, while its potential upside is 142.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 74.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.