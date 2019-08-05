Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 9.74 N/A -10.75 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $160.2, and a 172.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 61.9%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.