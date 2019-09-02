Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

We will be comparing the differences between Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.72 N/A 1.17 72.58

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Incyte Corporation on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Incyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The average price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $157.5, with potential upside of 145.40%. On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 5.60% and its average price target is $86.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.