Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93 9.85 N/A -10.75 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 7.95 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$160.2 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 169.92%. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 379.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 82.5%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.