Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.35 N/A -10.75 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.55 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.14 beta which makes it 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, with potential upside of 67.53%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 53.42% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 90%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.