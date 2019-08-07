Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93 10.15 N/A -10.75 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.27 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $160.2, and a 161.98% upside potential. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 consensus price target and a 221.53% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.