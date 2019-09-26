Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.52 N/A -10.75 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 590.72 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, with potential upside of 82.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 10% respectively. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.