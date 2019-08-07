Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93 10.07 N/A -10.75 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta which is 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$160.2 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 164.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.