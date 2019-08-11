Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 11.15 N/A -10.75 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 43.95 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$159.87 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 137.90%. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 49.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alector Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.