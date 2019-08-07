Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93 10.07 N/A -10.75 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $160.2, with potential upside of 164.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.