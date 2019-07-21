Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 97 11.39 N/A -10.75 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 134.75% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $161.13. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 45.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. About 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.