Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 10.42 N/A -10.75 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.05% and an $160.2 average target price. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 81.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 46.3%. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.