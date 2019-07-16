Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 70.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.80% -60.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 98 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

$161.13 is the average target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 132.58%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.02%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.