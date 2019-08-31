Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.80% -60.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 86 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $161, suggesting a potential upside of 150.86%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.