Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 9.56 N/A -10.75 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. on the other hand, has 3.72 beta which makes it 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $159.87, and a 149.80% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 196.08% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Immunic Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.