Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.71 25.81M -10.75 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 13 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,356,511.13% -615.8% -60.3% Histogenics Corporation 11,052,008.05% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 86.41% upside potential and an average price target of $116.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 13% respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.