Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.71 25.81M -10.75 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,356,511.13% -615.8% -60.3% Geron Corporation 13,221,126,760.56% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 86.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $116. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 consensus price target and a 156.64% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 31.8%. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.