Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 9.30 N/A -10.75 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 187.58 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $161, with potential upside of 158.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 9.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.